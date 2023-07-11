By Kevin Githuku

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has directed the Ministry of Works and other agencies including the Uganda National Road Authority and the police to ensure cars parked on the roadside are towed quickly to avert road crashes.

This follows last week’s road accident that claimed the life of businessman, Apollo Nyehgamehe also known as Aponye, in Itojo along the Mbarara- Kabale road, Ntungamo district.

Quoting the Road Act, 2019, Among noted that leaving a vehicle on the roadside beyond 30 minutes for urban roads and one hour for rural roads is a criminal offence, calling for effective implementation of Section 58 of the law.

“If we implemented the Road Act, 2019, then we would not be having all these problems. I want to urge the minister to implement the law, especially Section 58, to tow those vehicles that break down on the road,” Among told legislators on Tuesday.

Reacting to the Speakers’ communication, the Member of Parliament representing Kibanda North, Linos Ngompek blamed the highway road accidents on poor road signage.

He implored the Ministry of Works to consider road re-marking to increase visibility.

In response, the state minister for Works, Fred Byabakama committed to ensuring the law is fully implemented.