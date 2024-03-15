The Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among has asked the Ministry of Education to investigate the circumstance under which the Nakaseke district chairperson, Mr Ignatius Koomu allegedly forced primary teachers to sit mock examinations.

The act was interpreted by many stakeholders as undermining the integrity of teachers in the district.

The Speaker’s directive followed a complaint raised by Nakaseke Central MP Allan Mayanja Ssebunya, who revealed that the teachers were forced to sit mock exams following the district’s poor performance in the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

“Some teachers have approached me saying that they are being disrespected in line of that, meaning the Minister has to come and explain to the House if it is a policy, how is it implemented,” Mr Ssebunya said.

in response, the State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo told legislators that a team is on ground to investigate the matter and will update the House later.

Among urged the Ministry of Education to take action against Koomu before tabling their findings.