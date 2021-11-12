By Ritah Kemigisa

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, has spoken out about the President’s warning to MPs that have made allegations of corruption against the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero.

Presiding over the plenary last evening, Oulanyah said the President’s remarks do not constitute a threat.

His remarks come after Kiira Municipality MP, Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda demanded a response from Parliament saying threats by the President have in previous Parliaments culminated into arrests and detention of Members of Parliament.

Documents tabled before parliament on Tuesday implicate Dr Musenero in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Shs31 billion that was released by the government for research that would lead to the manufacture of a COVID-10 vaccine.

President Yoweri Museveni while closing the science week on Wednesday, at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, warned MPs who had made the allegations against Dr Musenero, threatening to ‘come’ for them.