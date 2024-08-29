The Speaker of Parliament, Ms. Anita Among, has instructed the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Mr. Matia Kasaija, to investigate why several districts in northern Uganda have not yet fully received the Shs1 billion allocated for road maintenance.

The Speaker’s directive came during a parliamentary debate on a report by the Infrastructure Committee regarding roads and bridges in the northern region. The report, presented by Deputy Chairperson Mr. Tony Awanyi, highlighted the government’s efforts to improve road infrastructure and maintain existing roads in the area.

“I would also want to find out from the Minister of Finance much as the committee is excited about the 1 billion shillings, have you released the money to all the districts?” Among asked on Wednesday.

Additionally, the report noted ongoing refurbishment of the railway line and the reconstruction of bridges damaged in recent incidents. It also recommended the government expedite the upgrading of Arua, Kitgum, and Kidepo airfields to enhance transportation in these regions.

During the debate, MPs revealed that some districts in northern Uganda had not received their full Shs1 billion allocation for road maintenance. This prompted the Speaker to demand an explanation from the Minister of Finance on whether the funds had been fully released to all districts in each financial year.