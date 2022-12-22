Speaker of Parliament Hon. Anita Among has expressed concern over the continued loss of lives to road accidents.

Opening a special session in honour of the late Serere MP, Patrick Okabe, the speaker said it is sad that the country continues losing citizens every day due to road crashes despite several appeals from stakeholders.

She says there is need to find a lasting solution to this problem, calling for stringent measures to check reckless driving.

She appreciated the legislators for turning up in big numbers to pay tribute to their departed colleague and comrade.

The legislator who died with his wife is to be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Serere.