By Benjamin Jumbe

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has hosted Muslim Members of Parliament to an Iftar dinner.

The dinner held at her residence in Nakasero comes just 2 weeks after the annual Iftar hosted by Parliament for the Muslim Community.

Speaker Among appreciated the MPs for observing the Holy month which is characterised by forgiveness and reconciliation as prescribed in the Quran.

She also thanked the Muslim Community for their support in her political career pledging to continue supporting them for Umurah every year.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥajj, which has specific dates.