By Benjamin Jumbe

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has issued additional guidelines to guide parliament business during this Covid 19 Pandemic period.

In a communication to members of parliament and staff, the speaker has said plenary sittings are to continue taking place in the chambers with not more than 100 legislators , 5 Parliament staff and 2 staff on the technical bench will be allowed to attend a given session.

The speaker further said all committee meetings are suspended except for the budget and finance committees to consider the budget estimates for FY 2020/21 and tax bills respectively.

She adds that another exception will be for any other committee approved by the speaker to consider matters or proposals to actualize measures to address the COVID 19 pandemic.

She says those present will be expected to follow the health guidelines issued earlier and keep social distance among themselves with the new guidelines to take effect on the 14th April 2020.