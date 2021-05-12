The five-year term of the 10th Parliament came to an end yesterday.

The closure will now pave the way for incoming MPs who will be sworn in next week from May 17 to 20, followed by elections of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker on May 21.

Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the Speaker of Parliament, hinted at end of business (yesterday) at the start of the plenary.

“You know Cabinet is getting dissolved. We (Parliament) also want to ensure we finish our work today. This is our last sitting,” she briefly communicated.

Last Thursday, Ms Helen Kaweesa, the deputy director of communications and public affairs at Parliament, told Daily Monitor that the House business would end on Tuesday (yesterday).

“This means the 10th Parliament will no longer be in existence and MPs will be expected to take leave of their offices,” Ms Kawesa said.

She added: “Even MPs who are returning in the 11th Parliament are required to vacate their respective offices gradually. They will be allocated new office space upon their return.”

