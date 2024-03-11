The Speaker of parliament, Ms Anita Among, has lashed out at the United Kingdom (UK) over the alleged mismanagement of funds contributed by member states in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

She wondered why only charities in the UK are funded through the Association, yet Africa contributes 63% to the overall budget of the Association.

The Speaker made the remarks while addressing guests at the 86th Executive Committee Meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-CPA (Africa Region) at the Protea Hotel in Entebbe.

Among noted that although there have been calls for Uganda to host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) headquarters, the country will only take on the said role if it is ‘assured of respect’ from the Western powers.

She defended her stance arguing that Africa has more charitable causes due to colonialism, imperialism, unfair trade and climate change disasters than UK.

“If UK does not want to enact a law changing the CPA from a charitable organization to an international parliamentary organization and it appears it has refused, Africa should work with other regions of the Commonwealth to rescue the CPA,” Among said on Monday.

Among urged Africa continent to desist from contributing resources in form of subscription fees to a charity organization in the UK, describing such actions as unfair and wrong.