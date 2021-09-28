By Benjamin Jumbe

The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanya has this afternoon suspended the House for 15 minutes to allow the Government Chief Whip get the minister of internal affairs.

This followed concerns raised by several legislators including the Leader of Opposition in parliament Mathius Mpuuga, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Theodore Ssekikubo over the re-arresting of two fellow legislators Allan Ssewanyana and Mohamed Ssegirinya.

The legislators said it was time for parliament to stand up to defend the constitution and not stay silent when such rights violations are metted against Ugandans

In response the speaker Jacob Oulanya demanded for an explanation on the rearrest of the two legislators noting that unless it is given, parliament would not proceed