By Ritah Kemigisa

The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanya has tasked the Women’s Situation Room (WSR) 2021 to lead discussions on election financing because it is one of the major root causes of election violence.

Oulanya made the appeal while meeting the group to discuss the women activists’ long term plans for ensuring peaceful elections.

The women had implored the speaker to support their 5 – year plan of; building public confidence in the electoral process, improving the relationship between government and Civil Society Organisations, building confidence in security personnel and empowering youths.

According to Oulanyah, people are selling property to contest for elective positions and they end up with nothing.

He adds that in most cases nobody wants violence and that it is desperation that causes violence.

The objective of the WSR 2021 is to promote the full participation of women and youth in ensuring peaceful elections in Uganda.