By Ritah Kemigisa and Prossy Kisakye

The speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah who is hospitalized in Seattle, USA is very ill.

This has been revealed by opposition Democratic Party president Nobert Mao in a tweet.

“I’m with the CJ, the D/Speaker, the Health Minister & the Speaker’s brother in Seattle where the Speaker is hospitalized. A man who is very ill deserves our prayers. Above all let’s respect his privacy and that of his family. The D/Speaker will soon issue a statement. It is well!” tweeted Mao.

Mao together with the deputy speaker Anita Among, the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo and Oulanyah’s brother recently travelled to the US to check on the speaker.

Mao says the speaker is very ill and deserve prayers from everyone.

He has however asked all Ugandans to stop speculating about the health condition saying the deputy speaker will soon issue a statement on the speaker’s health condition.

Yesterday, the Minister of Information and ICT, Chris Baryomunsi attributed the premature death declaration of the speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, to depreciating morals in society.

He made the remarks as he was appearing before parliament committee on Human rights to investigate allegations of torture in the country chaired by west Budama North MP Fox Odoi.

Committee members led by Kabweri county, Mugole Mauku David, asked the minister to explain what his ministry was doing to fight cybercrime.

Mugole tasked the minister on how far they have reached to apprehend people who spread fake news on Oulanyah death and what can be done to avert such trends.

The minister in his response informed MPs that this is a moral issue and that there is need to tighten the laws that govern social media.

Oulanyah was actively seen in the public last year after his swearing in.