The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has directed the government to present attendant regulations for the laws that have been passed and signed by the president.

Presiding over Tuesday’s plenary, Among cited the Road Act which was passed in 2019 but lacks attendant regulations to aid its implementation amid rampant road crashes that continue to claim lives.

‘’Honourable members, last week, I was notified that the Roads Act, 2019, does not have attendant regulations and, therefore, cannot be enforced,’’ she said.

“We spend a lot of time debating and processing these bills that affect our people, but relatively underdiscussed has been the details of implementation and enforcement,” Among added.

The Speaker noted that there is need to enforce the vehicle inspection directive in a bid to curb road crashes. Over the weekend, 17 people died in the Kagadi-Kyenjojo-Fort Portal highway accident after a trailer rammed into a taxi.

Meanwhile, Kiboga district Woman MP who also doubles as the shadow minister for environment, Ms Christine Kaaya Nakimwero noted that there are also other environmental acts that were passed but lack regulations to enforce them.