The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party secretary general, Ms Justin Kasule Lumumba, has said the former Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, could face the party disciplinary committee for defying the party position.

On the eve of the Speaker elections, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) fronted Mr Jacob Oulanyah as the party flag bearer and he went on to win the seat, with Anita Among as his deputy.

Ms Kadaga accused the party of targeting her because of identifying with the ordinary people and stood as an Independent candidate.

While responding to questions from journalists yesterday at the party secretariat in Kampala, Ms Lumumba said the party will take a stand if the issue is brought before CEC for discussion.

