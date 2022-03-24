The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) top organ, Central Executive Committee (CEC), Wednesday endorsed Ms Anita Among, the Bukedea Woman MP and deputy speaker, to contest as the party’s flag bearer in the race for Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

“CEC having noted the NRM party has established a culture and practice of elevating the Deputy Speaker to the position of Speaker, even when there has not been any disruption and now even more when there is an emergency hereby recommends to the NRM Parliamentary Caucus the Rt. Hon Among Anita Annet for the Position of Speaker of the 11th parliament of Uganda,” a statement from the Committee reads.

