Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has asked the Speaker of Parliament to hold accountable the team tasked with the distribution of relief food in Kampala and Wakiso districts.

Lukwago notes with disappointment that since the exercise began, only 210,000 people out of the 1,500,000 profiled vulnerable people in Kampala have received relief food.

He says that parliament allocated Shs59 billion supplementary budget to buy food for people affected by the lockdown that was declared by the President to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. However, many have missed out on the relief food.

Lukwago now asks the speaker, Rebecca Kadaga to task the team behind relief food distribution to explain why the largest numbers of vulnerable groups have not received food yet.