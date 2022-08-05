The speaker of parliament Anita Among has directed the Ministry of Education and Public Service to explain why science head teachers and deputy head teachers were left out in the latest salary enhancement for science teachers.

The Speaker’s directive was in response to a concern raised by Kalungu West Joseph Ssewungu who argued that as much as the science teachers have received their salary enhancement, head teachers have not.

He says that as a result, heads of schools have asked to be demoted to a classroom teachers to benefit from the cash.

Ssewungu asked Among to summon both the Ministry of Public Service and Ministry of Education to explain the discrepancies because Parliament pronounced itself on equal and equitable payment of teachers else quality of education is at stake.

Among promised to summon the two ministries.