Oulanyah was the Omoro County MP from 2001 to 2005 and then from 2011 until his death.

Anthony Akol, the head of the Acholi Parliamentary Committee, said: “I have been given responsibilities by the Speaker of Parliament who is newly elected to make sure that one of the family members should be the next Member of Parliament. I think I will deliver that. In Luo culture, if someone has given birth to a child, he is not dead so Jacob is not dead.”

