The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has tasked legislators from northern Uganda to make Mr Andrew Ojok, the son of the fallen Speaker Jacob Oulanyah the new Omoro County MP.
The former Speaker died on March 20 in Seattle, US where he was airlifted in February for medical care. He will be buried this Friday in Omoro. He was 56.
Oulanyah was the Omoro County MP from 2001 to 2005 and then from 2011 until his death.
While addressing mourners at the vigil at Oulanyah’s home in Muyenga, Kampala on Monday, Mr
Anthony Akol, the head of the Acholi Parliamentary Committee, said: “I have been given responsibilities by the Speaker of Parliament who is newly elected to make sure that one of the family members should be the next Member of Parliament. I think I will deliver that. In Luo culture, if someone has given birth to a child, he is not dead so Jacob is not dead.”
