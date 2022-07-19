By Damali Mukhaye

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has tasked the new Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines, to reorganize and revitalize the national carrier into a profitable venture that will benefit all Ugandans.

While receiving Jennifer Bamuturaki, who paid a courtesy visit to her office this morning, Among said the Airline was revived using tax payers’ money so the country expects her to come up with a strategic plan to enable will compete favorably with other players in the aviation sector.

Among has also stressed the need for improved customer care which she said would attract new customers.

Bamuturaki on the other hand called upon Ugandans to support the national carrier to enable them realize good returns on investment.