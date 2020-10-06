

Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has tasked the ministry of Water and environment to put into consideration the cost of delivering water to the public.

Kadaga expresses concern about water pipes left redundant along roads like Mbulamuti, and Kamuli among other areas that don’t deliver water to people who need it most, yet tax payer’s money is spent on the same.

While opening the International e-Conference on water, sanitation and Hygiene held in Kampala, Kadaga also questioned the percentage of water access given by the water ministry saying it could be lower.

Presenting a statement on behalf of the ministry of water PS, Engineer Joseph Eyatu, the commissioner Rural Water and Sanitation noted that access to water dropped to 68% down from 69% last year.

Relatedly, members of the Uganda parliamentary Forum on Water Sanitation and Hygiene have unanimously agreed to push for legislation that will enhance the fight against Covid-19.

The conference is held under the theme: Advancing the Role Of water, sanitation And Hygiene during and after the Covid-19 Pandemic.