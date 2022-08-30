The speaker of parliament has revealed that she is to crack the whip on MPs over excessive absenteeism.

In her communication to the house this morning, the speaker Anita Among expressed concern over the high level of absenteeism by legislators both in the committees and house despite several cautions

She has now said the MPs who have not been attending committees and plenary sessions are to be given warning letters and has asked all committee chairpersons to avail lists of attendance.

She has encouraged those present to always ensure they log in and out when they come each has attended the house, and at committee level to ensure they register so that the leadership can know how many times