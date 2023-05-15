The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has urged investors to take a keen interest in the conducive investment environment that Uganda offers, to develop the sports sector.

She was meeting the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Uganda, Abdalla AlShamsi who paid a courtesy call to her office at Parliament.

The meeting, which was also attended by Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa and Rwampara MP Amos Kankunda, among others, discussed ways of stimulating business cooperation between the two countries, aimed at increasing trade and encouraging joint investments.

Among said Uganda has great potential for growth in the sports sector that remains untapped because of lack of infrastructure to provide world-class training facilities and support to talented sports persons.

“I had the pleasure of hosting H.E. Abdalla Hassan Obaid Hassan Alshamsi, the Ambassador of the UAE to Uganda. We discussed potential areas of investment in the sports industry that has the potential of employing many of our young people,’ Among said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Abdalla acknowledged that Uganda offers the best investment climate in Africa, pledging to support the development of the sports sector.