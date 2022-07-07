The Vice Chancllor Victoria University Dr Lawrence Munganga and senior management team have met Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and discussed new ways of improving the Country’s Education.

The speaker and management of Victoria University believe and agree that learning should be technology-driven.

They have asked higher Education Institutions to introduce Experiential Learning or Practical-Based courses that will equip learners with mastery, competencies and skills necessary for the competitive job market within the current digital economies.

Follow up meetings and consultations will be done and decisions will be announced to the Nation.