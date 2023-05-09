Senior medical officers also known as Medical Officers Special Grade (MOSG) have laid down their tools effective tonight as they demand for a pay rise and a change in their professional titles.

The specialized doctors who include; gynecologists, surgeons, and pediatricians have announced that their strike will begin at 11pm and have further vowed not to attend to any emergencies.

Addressing journalists at Mulago, Dr Joel Kimera, a pediatrician says they want their title upgraded to ‘associate consultant’ on the basis that the government confuses them for low cadres and this has also affected how much they are paid in salaries.

They argue that they have the same qualifications and responsibilities as consultants, yet there is a significant disparity in their earnings.

They also want a salary increment from Shs 6 million to Shs11 million.

They join the Senior House Officers (SHO) and Medical Interns, who are also on strike seeking better salaries and deployment to different medical centers.