By Ritah Kemigisa

The health crisis in the country could aggravate further as senior House Officers (Specialist doctors in the making) have also decided to join the striking doctors and medical interns.

The decision by the officers follows the dismissal of striking medical interns by the government.

In a letter dated December 13th from the chief resident of Makerere University Dr Asaph Omamukama to the Dean School of Medicine, they condemn in the strongest terms the suspension of medical interns and demand that the decision is withdrawn.

Owamukama says the sit down by Senior Health officers will commence on December 15th but adds that they will only handle emergencies at Mulago, Kawempe and Kiruddu hospitals.

Kfm has also seen a letter from Chief Resident of Mbarara University of Science and Technology Brian Ssenkumba to the Dean Faculty of Medicine over their sit down strike that commenced on November 29th.

Ssenkumba says they will only provide emergency services and will also attend lectures and tutorials.

Senior Health Officers are doctors who finished their first degrees and are now doing their masters for three to five years which transforms them into specialists.