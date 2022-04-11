The National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has called on the government to expedite investigations into the alleged poisoning of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Bobi Wine made the remarks in an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday shortly after meeting Mr Nathan Okori, the father of Oulanyah, at his home. “I went there to pay tribute to the late Jacob but also condole with the family. I did not want to sound insensitive to him but his message of poisoning his son has been loud and clear, so we ask that let the investigations be done faster,” Bobi Wine said yesterday.

President Museveni announced Oulanyah’s death through his Twitter handle on March 20.

The news about the alleged poisoning of the Oulanyah was exclusively reported by this publication in the subsequent days with Mr Okori indicating that his son had told him that a man in Omoro and a woman in Kampala, whose names were concealed, had poisoned him.

While addressing legislators who gathered at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to pay tribute to Oulanyah, President Museveni said police would be deployed to investigate people who were fronting poison claims as the major cause of death for the deceased.