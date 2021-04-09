By Juliet Nalwooga

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has appealed to government agencies and public servants to spend sparingly as revenue is declining against shooting expenses.

Kasaija made the call following the launch of the “Apex Platform”, an oversight initiative by the Office of the President to ensure good governance in public institutions and effective implementation of the National Development Plan.

The Apex platform budget was initially Shs11bn, but the treasury says it will for a start make available only Shs3 bn since most of the work will be re-assigned to already recruited public servants.

It is against this background that the head of treasury cautions on the spending rate as Uganda’s 49% debt ratio to GDP inches past the International Monetary Fund 50% set threshold.

The Apex Platform that was formed after service delivery gaps in the National Development Plan l &ll, is made up of four government agencies to include the Office of the Presidency, Ministry of Finance, the National Planning Authority, and the Office of the Prime Minister.