By Ruth Anderah

A pre-trial session in the murder and terrorism cases against the Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegerinya and his Makindye West Counterpart Allan Ssewanyana has stalled.

This is following the recent transfer of trial judge Elizabeth Alividza to the Land Division of the High Court.

The case was meant to come up today before the International Crimes Division of the High Court for the prosecution to disclose more evidence but it could not proceed in the absence of a new trial judge.

Today the suspects’ lawyers and the state prosecutor Richard Birivumbuka have met with the deputy registrar Beatrice Atingu who has formally adjourned the hearing of the case until a new judge will be allocated.

Justice Alidvza and the other 18 High Court judges were transferred to new duty stations by the principal judge on August 15th.

It should however be noted that before her transfer from the International Crimes Court, Justice Alivdza had indicated her intention to conclude the pre-trial hearing sessions within 30 days and determine whether or not the prosecution had sufficient evidence to sustain the charges.

Now Registrar Atingu has ordered the parties to return to court on September 20th to check if a new judge will have been allocated by then.

MPs Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana have been on remand at Kitalya Government prison for ten months on charges of murder, terrorism, and attempted murder relating to the wave of Machete murders that hit the Greater Masaka region last year.

The MPs who are charged alongside the other 5 people have since maintained their innocence.

However, the move to transfer Justice Alidvza has not gone down well with the defense team which has interpreted the same as a delaying tactic to continue violating the rights of their jailed clients.