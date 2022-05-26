By Ruth Anderah

The hearing of incitment of violance case against Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya has flopped again due to the absence of his lawyers.

Now the case has been further remanded to Kigo prison until June 30th for further hearing of his case.

This after the trial magistrate Siena Owomugisha was informed that the defence lawyer Shamim Malende is still unwell that prompted her to adjourn the matter.

Prosecution alleges that between August and September 2020 in Kampala, Ssegirinya posted a message on his official Facebook page “Ssegirinya Muhammad Fans page ” that is calculated to incite the public against a section or group of Ugandan population while relating it to the 1994 Rwandan Genocide.

On this particular case, Ssegirinya is on bail but he is still detained at Kigo prison on other capital charges of murder, terrorism and attempted murder together with his counterpart Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana.