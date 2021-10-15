By Ruth Anderah

The mother of detained Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya broke down in court this morning, begging the State to pardon her son whom she said was in pain and too sick to be in prison.

Ssegirinya had appeared before Buganda Road Court Grade one magistrate, Doreen Karungi via Zoom and denied the offence of inciting violence slapped against him early this year.

He has been further remanded to Kigo government prison until October 29, 2021 after the state prosecutor, Judith Nyinamwiza informed court that investigations into the case are still ongoing.

After the magistrate’s pronouncement, Ssegirinya’s mother, Justine Nakajumba broke down, wailing and asking the state to pardon her son who has been in prison for weeks on separate charges of murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism in connection a recent spate of killings in Masaka sub region which claimed close to 30 lives.

“Why? Why? Why? Please pardon my son. President Museveni please forgive my son, Ssegirinya. I beg you. He’s in so much pain and sick to continue being detained. I no longer eat food ever since he was arrested and remanded,” Ms Nakajumba cried out.