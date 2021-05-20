Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya has promised to give Shs100,000 to every family in Kawempe.

After swearing-in, Ssegirinya revealed that he has a system known as ‘Ssegi box’ and he is going to use it to cater for every family in his constituency.

“I have a system in Kawempe called ‘Segi box’. I will give each and every family Shs100,000. I wont buy the car, I will use my car,” he said.

He adds that buying an expensive car is an extravagance. Ssegirinya says he doesn’t want to be like Marie Antonette.

“If you can recall the french revolution about Marie Antoinette, they were busy buying expensive cars when their people are suffering. I don’t want to be like that,” he said.