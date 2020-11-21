

BY DERRICK WANDERA

NUP parliamentary flag bearer of Kawempe South, Mr Muhammed Ssegirinya has been remanded to Bugembe prison in Jinja District.

Mr Benjamin Katana, one of his lawyers said Mr Ssegirinya was presented before court at about 6pm charged with inciting violence at Jinja Magestrates court before he was remanded.

“He was presented to court without any of his lawyers including myself. I only got the information from his wife,” Mr Katana said.

Mr Ssegirinya was arrested at Nalufenya police station in Jinja on Thursday morning when he was using his social media to air the events live.

Plain clothed security operatives arrived in a van and in just a blink of an eye, Mr Ssegirinya had been bundled up in the waiting tinted glass car before speeding off.

Mr Katana said that Mr Ssegirinya had been arrested because he had recorded a video indicating that NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine had been brutalised and was in bad condition following his arrest on Wednesday morning in Luuka District.

Mr Ssegirinya was taken to Nalufenya prison where his lawyers accessed him to write a statement.

“We shall apply for him to be produced before court on Monday and then apply for bail,” Mr Katana said in an interview.