The hearing of a bail application filed by Makindye West Member of Parliament, Allan Ssewanyana and Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya, failed to kick off today as scheduled.

This is after prosecution led by Richard Birivumbuka informed court that they were not ready to proceed and asked for another date. The trial judge has adjourned the case to 13th and 14th February 2023 for hearing of the said application.

The two are on remand on charges of murder, terrorism, and attempted murder relating to the spate of Machete murders that rocked the Greater Masaka region in 2021.

The group is said to have planned the alleged murders at Happy Boys, Kalenda, and Kayanja Estate House in Kampala.

The legislators are battling capital offences which attract a maximum sentence of death upon conviction.