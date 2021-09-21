By Wilson Kutamba and GERTRUDE MUTYABA

After spending two weeks on remand, two Opposition Members of Parliament who are accused of having a hand in the recent spate of killings in the Greater Masaka Sub-region have been granted bail pending the hearing of their cases.

However, despite getting bail, the duo, Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North), did not leave prison yesterday after they were unable to pay Shs40m bail fees since it was beyond banking time.

Mr Erias Lukwago, their lead lawyer, said they would be able to find the money and bank it today before they can secure the legislators’ release from Kigo Prison where they have been on remand.

“….this court is satisfied that the applicants (MPs) will return to attend trial and I find the sureties presented substantial. I accordingly allow the application,” ruled presiding judge Victoria Nakintu Katamba in a zoom court session.

The six sureties were also each bonded Shs100m not cash.

The sureties included Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Veronica Nanyondo (Woman MP Bukomansimbi District), and Francis Katabaazi (Kalungu East).

Others are Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality), Christine Nandagire Ndiwalana (Bukomansimbi North), and Mr Robert Walugembe, a brother of Mr Ssegirinya.

The lawmakers and their four co-accused are facing charges of terrorism, aiding and abetting terrorism, murder and attempted murder.