By Gertrude Mutyaba

Masaka grade one magistrate Grace Wakooli has today further remanded Kawempe North MP Muhammed Ssegirinya and Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana until November 10th when they will return for further mentioning.

This is after the state prosecutor Richard Birivumbuka told the court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing asking the court to adjourn the matter.

However, the Lawyers of Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana were a no-show.

The duo MPs are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, terrorism, and abetting terrorism among others.

Ssewanyana appeared via zoom at Kigo prison but Ssegirinya did not appear because he is undergoing treatment at Mulago hospital.