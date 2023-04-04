By Franklin Draku & Zaidan Kakooza

Two Opposition legislators Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West and his Kawempe North counterpart Mohammed Ssegirinya are expected back in Parliament today. The duo, who face murder charges, were released last month on bail.

Mr Ssegirinya yesterday told this publication that he is looking forward to a grand reappearance in Parliament after spending close to two years in the cold at Kitalya and Kigo government prisons.

“This is going to be a grand reappearance for me and my friend Ssewanyana. We have been away for almost two years and we have a lot of work to do,” he said.

It is not clear whether the two MPs will hold a procession through the city to Parliament.

Police intelligence

But Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said they have credible intelligence that the MPs want to hold an unlawful assembly and an illegal procession over the poor state of Makindye-Salaama road.

He warned them against executing their plan, saying police will not tolerate any procession.