By Ivan Ssenabulya

Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirnya’s mother, Sanyu Nakajumba has stormed parliament demanding for the release of her son.

Nakajumba who has staged a peaceful protest along parliamentary avenue has broken down in tears demanding to meet the speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya over the MP’s ailing health.

Nakajumba has also appealed to the president to pardon Ssegirinya whom she says needs to be released so that he seeks better treatment.

She says on Monday, she was refused entry into the parliament chambers hence her return today.

The Chief Magistrates Court in Masaka has since committed to the High Court for trial Ssegirinya and his Makindye West counterpart, Allan Ssewanyana.

The two legislators are accused together with four others of charges related to murder, attempted murder aiding and abetting terrorism committed during the spate of murders that rocked Masaka region recently.