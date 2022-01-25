By Christine Nakyeyune

Prof Samuel Ssjjaaka has been appointed the new board chairperson for Monitor Publications Ltd, replacing Simon Kagugube who died in 2020.

Prof. Ssejjaaka is a disguised accountant, academician and businessman, and is a Partner at Ssejjaaka Kaawaase &Company, Certified Public Accountants.

He has over 25 years’ experience in management and directorship, including governance and oversight of public interest companies, supervision of assurance functions and strategy formulation for growth.

Prf Ssejjaaka is the current chairman of the Petroleum Revenue Investment Reserve Advisory Committee, UAP financial services, African Queen NO.I Ltd and Pristine Foods Ltd.

He also serves on the Board of UAP Life Insurance and MAT ABACUS Business School.