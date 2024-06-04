Lwemiyanga County Member of Parliament Theodore Ssekikubo has mocked Veronica Nanyondo, his Bukomansimbi counterpart for claiming she was hoodwinked into signing the Commissioners’ censure motion, under the pretext that she was appending her signature on an attendance list for the meeting called by Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi.

His remarks are in response to a letter purportedly authored by Nanyondo, distancing herself from the censure motion, demanding to have her signature withdrawn because it was reportedly obtained in bad faith and she was misled.

This came just hours after the NRM Caucus directed their party MPs not to sign the censure motion against Commissioners of Parliament until they receive guidance from President Museveni, who is their national Party Chairman.

Addressing journalists at parliament earlier today, the Caucus’ Deputy Spokesperson and MP for Kibuku County, Herbert Kinobere said the NRM MPs who have already signed the motion may be required to withdraw their signatures after receiving guidance from the President.

Kinobere also denied reports that the NRM has been intentionally silence on corruption and excessive expenditures in Parliament, saying the Party is investigating the allegations and will address them accordingly.

He emphasized that the Party’s guidance is essential, and they will update the House on the next steps after receiving guidance from the National Chairman

The censure motion targets commissioners including three NRM MPs; Esther Afojocan, Solomon Silwany, Prossy Akampurira and National Unity platform’s Mathias Mpuuga, whom proponents of the motion accuse of illegally allocating themselves Shs 1.7bn in service awards.