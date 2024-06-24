Members of Parliament (MPs) pushing for the censure of parliament commissioners over the Shs 1.7bn Service Award have now changed tactic for collecting the required signatures.

Led by Lwemiyaga County’s Theodore Ssekikubo, the MPs now plan to use their time during recess to conduct a countrywide tour collecting signatures from their colleague who may be trapped in their constituencies.

Addressing journalists at Parliament earlier, Ssekikubo said the move is meant to ensure that efforts to collect the 167 signatures so far, do not to waste.

Ssekikubo’s team needs 177 signatures to start the censure process.

He has ruled out the possibility of dropping the motion, saying they intend to use this recess period until plenary resumes on July 23rd to police their evidence against the accused MPs.

The four commissioners; Prossy Akampurira (Rubanda District Woman MP) Solomon Silwany (Bukooli County) and Esther Afoyochan (Zombo District Woman Representative) are said to have received Shs 400m each, while former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga received Shs 500m disguised as a service award on May 6th, 2022.