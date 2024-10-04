Lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde was officially sworn in as the new President of the Uganda Law Society (ULS) on Friday, October 4, 2024. The swearing-in ceremony also saw the inauguration of eight other governing council members.

Deputy Registrar Faisal Mulalira of the Judiciary administered the oaths. In his inaugural address, President Ssemakadde emphasized his commitment to promoting justice for all Ugandans, particularly in the area of land rights. He also stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law.

A notable point in his speech was the exclusion of the Attorney General and Solicitor General from the ULS Council. Ssemakadde argued that their roles as government representatives disqualified them from serving on the legal body’s governing board.

“Ugandans are suffering; land grabbing, bad employment conditions, racial and sexual harassment, unjust taxation…” Ssemakadde continued to mention more issues on Friday.

Other key members sworn in included regional representatives Emmanuel Egalo Omyati (Northern Uganda), Nyanguru Eddy (Eastern Uganda), Muhumuza Samuel (Western Uganda), and Tuyramusiima Geofrey (Central Uganda). Additionally, Arthur Musiko took on the role of Treasurer, Munabi Philip became Secretary, and Anthony Asiimwe was appointed Vice President.