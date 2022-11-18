Former presidential candidate and Democratic Party leader, Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere collapsed and died on his bed this morning at around 4 am at his Rubaga home in Kampala.

According to his younger brother, John Baptist Kawanga, the health of Ssemogerere who died at the age of 90 worsened last night at around 10 pm before his doctor was called to check on him and later left.

Kawanga says the pro-democracy icon was unstable throughout the night until the wee hours of this morning after returning from the bathroom when he collapsed and was pronounced dead moments later.

He further reveals that his older brother has been struggling with sickness for some time following his successful surgery to clear an intestinal obstruction about two years ago. He has hailed him as a great pillar of their family.

When asked about burial arrangements, Kawanga said much as the deceased was born in Kalangala, they grew up in Nkumba, Busiro sub-county and that’s where he will likely be buried.