Some members of the oldest political party, the Democratic Party (DP) have suggested that their former leader and presidential candidate Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere be given a state burial.

The 90-year-old Ssemogerere died this morning at his home in Rubaga, Kampala.

DP member and Buikwe South MP Dr. Lulume Bayiga says the deceased is an icon of peace and progress and thus needs to be honored for his contribution for guiding the country.

According to Dr. Lulume, Ssemogerere has been the key in diversity dialogue where all officials from the opposition and the ruling government discuss ensuring a peaceful transfer of power.

Ssemogerere contested for presidency in the disputed 1980 general elections that were won by Milton Obote’s UPC party.

He also served under President Museveni’s government after he took over power in the 1986 coup. The fallen politician served as deputy prime minister and minister for foreign and internal affairs and also public service minister.