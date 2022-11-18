The Kampala City Lord Mayor, Erias has described the death of Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere as unfortunate and a big blow to the nation at a time he was working on a blueprint for uniting forces of change.

While paying tribute to the deceased 90-year-old senior citizen and democrat, Lukwago said the late Ssemogerere was passionate and has been dedicating his time tirelessly to plan for a better Uganda.

Lukwago has disclosed that he had a special assignment from the deceased and that he was due to meet him today to follow up on the agenda.

He says the deceased will be remembered in the history books of Uganda as a godfather and a mentor of many politicians.

According to Lukwago, Ssemogerere shall be missed for his sincerity, great patriotism, and statesmanship.

