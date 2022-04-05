By Prossy kisakye

Kira Municipality legislator, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, has accused government of scandalizing the death of former Speaker Oulanyah, wondering why top officials kept silent when people harassed a sick man in protest of poor health infrastructure in Uganda.

Ssemujju made the remarks during the special sitting held by Parliament to pay tribute to former Speaker Oulanyah, where he also faulted government for failing to explain to the public the implication of according a state funeral in Uganda.

He adds that Oulanyah’s death has taught him a lesson and he will draw a list of those who will speak near his body.

““Usually at death, people will give flowery speeches, even those that will have made your life difficult. In fact, I’ve learned a lesson from Hon Oulanyah’s death, I will draw a list of those who will come near my body to speak,” MP Ssemujju Nganda.

Ssemujju attributed the scandalizing of Oulanyah’s burial on the decision by President Museveni to appoint extremely very ordinary people to key positions, saying some appointees are overwhelmed by power even if they are required to handle simple things like organizing state funerals.