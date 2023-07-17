A rift between the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leadership seems to be deepening following today’s events that further exposed the ‘bad blood’ between the party spokesperson Ssemujju Nganda and Secretary General Nandala Mafabi.

Speaking at a national consultative meeting held at Nsambya Youth Sharing Hall on Monday, Ssemujju tasked Nandala and the party president Patrick Amuriat to account for suspicious billions of shillings received from an unknown source during the 2021 general elections. He also accused the Nandala faction of hijacking the party

However, addressing a weekly news conference in Najjanankumbi, Robert Centenary, the former Member of Parliament for Kasese Municipality dismissed the claims, labeling the Nsambya meeting illegal.

Centenary said the meeting all the deliberations made there contravene the party constitution.

“This s for the first time that I am seeing a party spokesperson organizing a consultative meeting which has not been sanctioned by the secretary-general of the party who is the administrator,” he said.

He added that Ssemujju needs to apologize to the millions of FDC party supporters across the country for attempting to derail the party.