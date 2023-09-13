Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) spokesperson, Mr. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has insisted that the delegates conference that was summoned by the party national chairman, Mr. Wasswa Birigwa will be held despite the alleged internal forces blocking it.

He made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking at mobilization event aimed at persuading district chairpersons and other leaders to attend the scheduled delegate’s conference on September 19.

The party leadership led by the Secretary General, Nathan Nandala Mafabi had cautioned Birigwa not to proceed with a parallel delegate’s conference since it was not cleared by the party executive.

Police have since declined to provide security for Birigwa’s delegates’ conference following a letter from Mafabi challenging the conference.

However, Ssemujju says the conference will be held with or without police’s security.