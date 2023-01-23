Kira Municipality Member of Parliament (MP), Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has petitioned parliament seeking guidance from the deputy speaker, Thomas Tayebwa on how to deal with MPs who are organizing rallies for serving military officers.

A number of MPs have been seen moving with first son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba who over the weekend had gatherings in Sebei and Bugisu sub-regions where he unveiled his ambitious plans under the MK Army project.

The tweeting general has often times claimed that he is the next possible president of Uganda after his father Yoweri Museveni.

However, last week he claimed that his dream can only come true if the old man, his father agrees to his mission.

Tayebwa has guided that the issue of organizing rallies is not at all related to the conduct of business of the House.

Parliament is today holding a special sitting to among others receive a report of the select committee on the motion for a resolution of parliament to pass a vote of censure against minister Persis Namuganza.