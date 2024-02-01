Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju has called for the establishment of an evacuation fund that will be used to rescue Ugandans who report cases of mistreatment.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during the consideration of a report from the Committee on Gender, Labour and Social Development.

Ssemujju said that instead of fighting with recruitment agencies, a fund should be created as a lasting solution, warning that a total ban on labour export will escalate unemployment levels in the country.

“The amount of money we are receiving from these girls is more than the money we get from all crops exported including coffee. Instead of quarreling with recruitment agencies, let’s put a fund for quick evacuation, and let’s put some small offices in all these big cities where they go and work,” Ssemujju said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi asked legislators to follow the stories of migrant workers shared on social media platforms to understand the ordeal the workers are going through.