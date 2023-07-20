Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says the alleged detention of the party national chairperson, Wasswa Biriggwa at the Najjanankumbi headquarters is proof that the party is being taken over by external authorities as he earlier claimed.

Earlier today, a group of people believed to be FDC members together with security officers blocked journalists from accessing the party headquarters where Biriggwa was scheduled to address the media at 11 am. Semujju says Biriggwa has been calling for help.

“During the meeting we organized in Nsambya, we told everybody that there were attempts to capture FDC. People say we like talking but it has been demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt today. Even as I speak to you now, the FDC chairman Ambassador Wasswa Biriggwa who is supposed to be organizing the national council meeting next week is held captive by Amuriat and some goons who are now manning the headquarters.

Security officers denied Biriggwa access to the party premises on grounds that the keys that open the gate were lost. This prompted Biriggwa to move out of his car and accessed the offices through a small gate. It is alleged that he was denied exit by Amuriat and the said ‘goons’ when he attempted to address the press conference outside the FDC office premises.